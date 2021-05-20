Premier League: 10 things to look out for on the final day of the season

1) Spurs’ battle for seventh amplifies Kane’s concerns. If Harry Kane really is making his Tottenham swansong at the King Power Stadium, he will have wished it could come with stakes rather higher than a fraught battle to cling on to seventh place. The emotions will be inescapable and the motivation to provide one last star turn presumably huge. Winning at such a difficult venue would be bittersweet for Kane and Spurs, given how costly the collapse of their away form has been to their campaign, with only two wins in their last nine. Such an outcome would also be deeply frustrating for Leicester, who are still in with a credible shout of Champions League qualification given Chelsea face a tricky assignment at Aston Villa. Kane and company may sense vulnerability with the Foxes emerging from two intense, draining face-offs against Thomas Tuchel’s side, but even a win will not clear the clouds of uncertainty over the club as summer approaches. NA.