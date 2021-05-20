Beautification Task Force Seeks to Enhance Glenville’s Character and Village Feel
The Pemberwick-Glenville Association meeting Wednesday night, members of the Glenville Beautification and Streetscape Task Force shared their ideas and took community input. The Dept of Public Work is set to begin traffic improvements on the Glenville Road corridor, starting at Stop & Shop and continuing down to Weaver Street. Funding comes from a Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement Program (CMAQ) grant with 100% Federal funds administered by the CT DOT.