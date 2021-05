Bobby Unser, the three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, passed away at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico., Sunday at the age of 87. Unser won 500 titles in 1968, 1975 and 1981, becoming the first-ever three- or four-time winner to do so across three different decades. Only four-time-winner Rick Mears has ever achieved such a feat since. Bobby Unser is one of just 10 drivers to ever have won the Greatest Spectacle in Racing more than twice, a list which also includes his brother Al Unser Sr. (1970, 1971, 1978 and 1987). He was also the uncle of two-time Indy 500 winner Al Unser Jr.