Good Jobs Report Convinces Investors It’s Time To Buy. (New York, NY) — Stocks are rebounding after what has been an otherwise awful week on Wall Street. All three major stock indexes were up about a percent or more today, bouncing back from the losses they took earlier this week. This morning’s weekly jobless report helped. Claims fell to 473-thousand last week, the lowest that number has been in more than a year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 433 points to 34-021. The S&P 500 gained 49 points to 41-12. The Nasdaq Composite added 93 points to 13-124.