What started as a job to repair an ice cream maker back in the 1970’s has finally come to an end as the Dairy Freeze under Stan Schoppe’s guiding hand. By the time this piece is published, it will have been five days since the Dairy Freeze saw its last day of business. As mentioned in earlier articles, the building and business were sold by Stan to Miguel Lopez not too long ago. Lopez owns and operates the Mexican restaurant Los Portales. When Stan made the announcement at the start of the month, people started coming far and wide to both pay their last respects and get one last meal.