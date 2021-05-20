Cubs place OF Heyward on IL with left hamstring strain

newsbreak-logo
CHICAGO — The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain. Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night’s 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games. “Hamstrings are always iffy, but...

www.dailyjournal.net
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Jake Marisnick, Jason Heyward Latest Injury Losses

Cubs take big wins, big losses on 5-1 homestand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Maybe the Cubs are never out of it, as Anthony Rizzo keeps saying. But they might soon be out of players if this rate of attrition keeps up. Exactly one week after a collision that...
NBC Chicago

Cubs' David Ross: ‘Understatement' to Say Matt Duffy Has Been Huge

Cubs continue to call on Duffy, and he’s delivered originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Heyward stood on second base, representing the go-head run. Matt Duffy, pinch-hitting for the pitcher, was the Cubs’ last chance to drive him in. Duffy poked a slider into shallow right field, and Heyward...
Cubs' Jason Heyward not in Friday's lineup

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heyward moves to the bench with David Bote entering the starting lineup on Friday. Bote will bat seventh versus left-hander Wade Miley and the Reds. numberFire's models project Bote for 9.7 FanDuel...
Chicago Cubs-Atlanta Runs

Cubs first. Anthony Rizzo flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr.. Willson Contreras singles to left field. Matt Duffy singles to shallow right field. Willson Contreras to third. Kris Bryant singles to right field. Matt Duffy to second. Willson Contreras scores. Javier Baez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Kris Bryant out at second. Matt Duffy to third. Javier Baez to second. Matt Duffy scores. Jason Heyward flies out to left field to Marcell Ozuna.
Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Tyler Naquin doubles to deep center field. Nick Castellanos singles to third base, advances to 2nd. Tyler Naquin scores. Throwing error by David Bote. Joey Votto grounds out to shallow right field, Nico Hoerner to Anthony Rizzo. Nick Castellanos to third. Mike Moustakas out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Jason Heyward. Nick Castellanos scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging.
L.A. Dodgers-Chicago Cubs Runs

Dodgers fourth. Corey Seager strikes out swinging. Justin Turner strikes out swinging. Max Muncy homers to center field. Will Smith pops out to shallow infield to Kris Bryant. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 1, Cubs 0. Dodgers fifth. Chris Taylor singles to shallow right field....
Cubs place OF Ian Happ on 10-day IL

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Ian Happ (left rib contusion) on the 10-day injured list before Friday's game at Wrigley Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Happ and infielder Nico Hoerner collided during the eighth inning on Sunday in the Cubs' loss at Cincinnati, with Hoerner placed on the IL later that day with a left forearm strain.
Duffy's pinch-hit lifts Cubs over Pirates 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) -- Pinch-hitter Matt Duffy had a go-ahead single in the seventh inning, reliever Keegan Thompson pitched three scoreless innings for his first major league victory and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Saturday for their fifth straight win. Willson Contreras and Eric Sogard each drove in...
Cubs place OF Marisnick on IL with right hamstring injury

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Cubs placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled reliever Brad Wieck from Triple-A Iowa. Marisnick is dealing with a right hamstring strain. He got hurt in the first inning of Sunday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh. The 30-year-old Marisnick is hitting .264...
Cubs Place Ian Happ on IL with Rib Contusion, DFA Kyle Ryan

After giving him a few days to bounce back, the Cubs have placed Ian Happ with a left rib contusion suffered in a collision with Nico Hoerner last Sunday. Happ went low and caught Hoerner’s knee right in the chest, after which Hoerner hit the ground and injured his arm. Why Happ wasn’t placed on the IL immediately would be a mystery if it didn’t fit all too well with the Cubs’ past decisions.
Cubs Place Jake Marisnick on IL, Recall Brad Wieck

The Cubs announced Tuesday that they have placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 10 with a right hamstring strain. He sustained the injury while running down a pop fly that eventually landed for a soft single in the frustrating 1st inning of Sunday’s loss.
Watch: Jason Heyward Takes Trevor Bauer Deep to Give Cubs Lead

The Cubs are looking to sweep a two-game doubleheader with the LA Dodgers and Jason Heyward got the scoring started in game two. Keegan Thompson and Trevor Bauer traded zeroes for the first three innings of the game, and it was Bauer that cracked first. Jason Heyward hit his third home run of the season off Bauer to give the Cubs a 1-0 in the fourth inning of the seven inning affair. As a quick reminder, Trevor Bauer took two L’s in the 2016 World Series as a member of the Cleveland Indians. In case you forgot.
Pittsburgh-Chicago Cubs Runs

Cubs first. Joc Pederson strikes out swinging. Kris Bryant singles to center field. Javier Baez singles to shallow infield. Kris Bryant to second. Anthony Rizzo walks. Javier Baez to second. Kris Bryant to third. Willson Contreras hit by pitch. Anthony Rizzo to second. Javier Baez to third. Kris Bryant scores. Jason Heyward lines out to first base to Colin Moran. David Bote flies out to right field to Phillip Evans.
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Dealing with right hand issue

Manager David Ross said after Sunday's loss to the Pirates that Heyward had "something going on" with his right hand, Maddie Lee of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Heyward was replaced by a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday, and he's apparently dealing with an injury. Heyward will be examined by the team's doctors after the game, and it's not yet clear whether the issue could impact his availability for Tuesday's series opener in Cleveland.
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Heads to bench Sunday

Heyward is out of the lineup Sunday against the Tigers. Heyward started the past nine games and went 4-for-31 during that stretch, so he'll take a seat Sunday with lefty Matthew Boyd starting for Detroit. Kris Bryant will shift to right field while Matt Duffy starts at the hot corner in the series finale.
Matt Duffy’s clutch single helps Cubs break .500 with 5th straight win

Good performances from a team’s role players are often the difference between getting above .500 and staying there. That’s been a struggle for the Cubs all season, but Saturday’s 3-2 win over the Pirates gave them a winning record for the first time since they were 10-9 on April 23. The Cubs were lifted by two such role players as they extended their winning streak to five games.
Cubs Injury Updates: Marisnick, Báez, Heyward, Arrieta

The Cubs, via David Ross, offered up a bunch of injury updates before tonight’s series opener in Cleveland …. Jake Marisnick: his hamstring strain is being called “mild to moderate” and there’s no timeline yet for his return. I can’t speak specifically to his situation obviously, but usually a “mild” hamstring strain keeps guys out from two to four weeks (feels like it’s usually on the longer end of that), whereas a “moderate” strain (Grade 2) can be a multiple month situation. So, with no timeline yet, I’m thinking the scans showed something worse than mild – especially for a guy who missed most of last year with hamstring issues – but not necessarily horrible. So basically, they can’t figure out a timeline until the inflammation abates, and no one knows how long that will be.