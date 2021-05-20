newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Proud Boys member who allegedly shouted about taking the Capitol before breach arrested

By Spencer S. Hsu
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. authorities have arrested three more alleged associates of two right-wing groups in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, including one who allegedly shouted, “Let’s take the f---ing Capitol!” an hour before the assault while marching with a large group of Proud Boys around the building. Charging papers identified...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Protest Riot#Accused Of Assault#The Third Man#The Assault#County Police#Front Man#Congress#The Proud Boys#The Justice Department#Fbi#Senate#House#Communist#Chinese#Signal#Oath Keepers#Guns Trump#Proud Boys Members#Capitol Grounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
Related
Presidential ElectionCNN

Capitol riot defendant gets permission from judge to call his mother, a co-defendant, on Mother's Day

(CNN) — A Capitol riot defendant has been given permission by a federal judge to call his mother, his Capitol riot co-defendant, on Mother's Day. Eric Munchel, the so-called "zip tie man," and his mother, Lisa Eisenhart, are charged in the January 6 Capitol riot, with prosecutors alleging they picked up zip ties inside the building and went into the Senate chamber as the crowd chanted "treason."
Militarywnctimes.com

Active Duty U.S. Marine Corps Officer Arrested for Assault on Fed Law Enforcement Officer Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON -- Thursday, May 13, 2021 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office District of. An active duty U.S. Marine Corps commissioned officer stationed at the Marine Corps Base Quantico was arrested today in Virginia and charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, which disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the process of ascertaining and counting the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
Congress & CourtsMetro News

Judge denies Tanios bond in capitol riot case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal judge denied bond Tuesday for Morgantown sandwich owner George Tanios charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Washington, D.C. District Judge Thomas Hogan denied bond for both Tanios and his childhood friend co-defendant Juliane Khater of Pennsylvania. Hogan said despite minimal criminal history, the pair planned in advance their trip to the Capitol and it was clear they intended to assault Capitol Police.
ProtestsPosted by
The Independent

440 arrests made over Capitol riot but FBI still hunting for ‘worst of the worst’

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested approximately 440 people over alleged involvement in the Capitolriots on 6 January, but they are still searching for “the worst of the worst”.According to a number of media reports, the Department of Justice (DOJ) confirmed that 440 people had been arrested as of Thursday. The Independent has reached out to the DOJ to confirm the statistic.Despite the steady announcement of charges against those allegedly involved in the insurrection one law enforcement official told NBC News that they’re "not done rounding up the worst of the worst.”The FBI has continually asked for...
Congress & CourtsSeattle Times

Judge refuses to free Capitol riot suspect linked to militia

A federal judge refused Thursday to free a Texas man whom authorities have accused of planning an attack on a social media company’s facility after he returned home from storming the U.S. Capitol. Guy Wesley Reffitt, one of more than 400 federal defendants charged in the Jan. 6 riot at...
ProtestsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘I Was There’: Capitol Rioter’s Damning Facebook Posts Lead to Arrest

A Florida man has been arrested for participating in the Capitol riots after he posted pictures and video from the Jan. 6 insurrection, and at one point commented, “You know I was there, right?” to another user, the feds said. John Maron Nassif has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, violent entry, and entering a restricted building without lawful authority. According to an arrest affidavit, the FBI was approached by multiple tipsters, including one of Nassif’s Facebook friends who showed them the incriminating posts, and pointed out that Nassif’s voice can be clearly heard in one of the videos he posted showing rioters entering the Capitol building. “Be careful what you post,” another Facebook user had warned Nassif. Nassif, who is being assigned a public defender because he lacks the money for a private attorney, faces a maximum of up to a year in prison, a year of probation, and a $100,000 fine.
ProtestsPosted by
CBS News

What we know about the "unprecedented" U.S. Capitol riot arrests

America watched as hordes of rioters broke into the U.S. Capitol on January 6 — crushing through windows, pressing up stairways, and sending lawmakers and law enforcement running for their lives. The flood of protesters who streamed into the Capitol that day left federal authorities with an equally immense task: finding and charging those responsible.
Seminole County, FLfox35orlando.com

Seminole County man arrested for alleged role in Capitol riot

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man who reportedly posted Facebook photos from the Capitol riot has now been arrested for his alleged role there. John Nassif, of Seminole County, is accused of being inside the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, during the insurrection. John Maron Nassif, 55, of Chuluota,...