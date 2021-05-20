newsbreak-logo
MLB

Phillies RHP Velasquez scratched with numb index finger

 1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA — Vince Velasquez was a late scratch for the Philadelphia Phillies because of numb index finger on his right hand. The Phillies instead started long reliever David Hale (0-1, 5.09 ERA) on short notice Thursday against the Miami Marlins. Velasquez (1-0, 3.68) allowed one run in each of his...

