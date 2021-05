Toosii – who has toured with such artists as DaBaby, Summer Walker and Polo G – will kick off his first-ever U.S. headline tour on October 21 at Jannus Live in Tampa, FL. The run will include shows at New York City’s Webster Hall (November 2) and The Novo in Los Angeles (November 12). The South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records recording artist will wrap up the Thank You For Believing tour with a November 27 show at The Ritz in Raleigh, NC. See below for full itinerary.