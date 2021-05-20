Novelist Cory Doctorow on the Problem With Intellectual Property

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has come under fire for saying vaccine formulas shouldn't be shared with developing nations. During an interview with Sky News on Sunday, Mr Gates was asked if it “would be helpful” for intellectual property protections to be lifted and for vaccine recipes to be shared with the world. Mr Gates flatly said “no,” before adding: “There's only so many vaccine factories in the world and people are very serious about the safety of vaccines. And so moving something that had never been done, moving a vaccine, say, from a [Johnson & Johnson]...