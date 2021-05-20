newsbreak-logo
Twitter users accuse Candace Owens of hypocrisy over cancel Chrissy Teigen campaign

By Ny Magee
TheGrio.com
 1 day ago
Black Twitter is coming for Candace Owens’ newly laid edges after she posted an op-ed to the Daily Wire website titled Why I Launched The Campaign Against Chrissy Teigen. Owens joined the cancel culture movement against Teigen after it was revealed that the cookbook author once bullied former teen bride Courtney Stodden, going as far as to tell the reality TV star to commit suicide in a private message on Twitter.

