Telegram chief blasts Apple for selling ‘overpriced’ hardware from ‘Middle Ages’

It feels as though the iPhone 12 has just dropped, but already the rumor mill is in full swing over the iPhone 13 as Apple's marquee event in the fall inches closer. However, there is also a "Spring Loaded" Apple event on April 20. As usual, a wide range of topics are under debate: Will we see a foldable iPhone? What about a smaller notch? And will Apple finally killing the Lightning port? Plenty of rumors are swirling around about the iPhone 13, so here we're focusing on some of the most credible ones to help get a sense of what to expect from the next-gen iPhone.