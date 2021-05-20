Telegram chief blasts Apple for selling ‘overpriced’ hardware from ‘Middle Ages’
Apple is known for a lot of things, especially its polished hardware and great software. But the company also courts criticism for its not-so-affordable gadgets and a software ecosystem that locks users into the famed ‘walled garden’ whose walls have only kept getting higher over the years. Privacy, however, is one aspect that has been a central focus of Apple’s strategy, but not without some compromises, as highlighted by a recent report by TheNewYorkTimes. Telegram founder Pavel Durov – known for his vocal support for user privacy – has now cited the report to launch a scathing attack against Apple.pocketnow.com