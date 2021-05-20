newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Telegram chief blasts Apple for selling ‘overpriced’ hardware from ‘Middle Ages’

By Nadeem Sarwar
pocketnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleApple is known for a lot of things, especially its polished hardware and great software. But the company also courts criticism for its not-so-affordable gadgets and a software ecosystem that locks users into the famed ‘walled garden’ whose walls have only kept getting higher over the years. Privacy, however, is one aspect that has been a central focus of Apple’s strategy, but not without some compromises, as highlighted by a recent report by TheNewYorkTimes. Telegram founder Pavel Durov – known for his vocal support for user privacy – has now cited the report to launch a scathing attack against Apple.

pocketnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavel Durov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Iphone#Apple Software#Apple Store#Apple Gadgets#Android Phones#Iphone Users#Telegram#Android Apps#Middle Ages#App Store#Ui#Obsolete Hardware#Selling#Iphones#Customers Durov#Company#User Privacy#Chinese Government#Tech Giants#General Ui Interaction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13:: Here’s what it should steal from new iPad Pro 2021

Even as you sit here reading this, Apple is plowing ahead on the iPhone 13. In fact, if you've been paying attention to rumors about the new phone that's due out this fall, you'd get the sense that most of the big changes, like a smaller notch and fast-refreshing displays on the iPhone 13 Pro models, are already set in stone.
Cell Phonesimore.com

What if Apple let us choose between iPhone screens that scratch or crack?

This might be one of my more silly ideas, but bear with me. It could also be one of my best. See, Apple announced today that it is giving Corning $45 million as part of its Advanced Manufacturing fund. Corning is the company responsible for the Ceramic Shield that all iPhone 12 models have and it's that treatment that is supposed to make those screens less susceptible to breaking when dropped. And that's cool – if you're someone who drops their phone regularly. Or doesn't use a case. Or both.
Telegraph

Apple’s duel with Epic Games will not be its last fight over the App Store

Is Apple abusing a monopoly over how over a billion iPhone owners download their apps? The question seems to be one that serves mainly to lead to more questions. Last week, Epic Games, the video game developer behind the hugely popular title Fortnite, kicked off what is expected to be a three-week trial, hoping to prove that Apple is using its grip over the iPhone for unfair profit.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 13 features: What to expect from Apple's next-gen phone family

It feels as though the iPhone 12 has just dropped, but already the rumor mill is in full swing over the iPhone 13 as Apple's marquee event in the fall inches closer. However, there is also a "Spring Loaded" Apple event on April 20. As usual, a wide range of topics are under debate: Will we see a foldable iPhone? What about a smaller notch? And will Apple finally killing the Lightning port? Plenty of rumors are swirling around about the iPhone 13, so here we're focusing on some of the most credible ones to help get a sense of what to expect from the next-gen iPhone.
InternetAndroid Headlines

Telegram Will Add Group Video Calls Next Month

Telegram is all set to add a group video calling service to its messaging platform. Founder and CEO Pavel Durov has announced that his instant messaging app will gain video conferencing capabilities as of next month. Durov made the announcement on his personal Telegram channel earlier this week. “We will...
Businessimore.com

Epic Games would have accepted special deal with Apple, says CEO

Tim Sweeney says Epic Games would have accepted a special deal with Apple not available to any other developer to solve its App Store dispute. That's despite claims Epic says its antitrust battle will serve to benefit all developers. Sweeney also said he prefers an iPhone because of the security...
Businessinputmag.com

Apple's long known its 30 percent App Store cut isn't sustainable

Yesterday the much-anticipated court battle between Apple and Fortnite developer Epic Games kicked off. The first day’s proceedings were lengthy, with lawyers for each side delivering meticulously plotted opening remarks with deep implications for the rest of the trial. As expected, one of the trial’s most pressing talking points is...
BusinessApple Insider

Phil Schiller suggested reduced App Store fees in 2011

In 2011, Phil Schiller asked Apple services head Eddy Cue whether "we think our 70/30 split will last forever?" At the time, Schiller called himself a "staunch supporter" of Apple's 30% cut, but said he didn't believe it would remain "unchanged forever." According to Bloomberg, Schiller suggested that Apple could...
BusinessCult of Mac

Apple finally makes crucial hire: communications chief

Stella Low is stepping into a position at Apple that’s been empty for years. She’s been named vice president of worldwide corporate communications. That puts her in charge of Apple’s public relations efforts. She left Cisco to take the job with Apple. Apple confirmed the change to BuzzFeed with a...
BusinessThe Verge

Apple exec suggested cutting App Store commission to 20 percent as early as 2011

Phil Schiller, the Apple executive in charge of the App Store, raised the possibility of the company cutting its 30 percent commission rate to 25 or even 20 percent back in 2011 in response to competition. Schiller floated the idea in an email to then Apple CEO Steve Jobs and head of Apple services Eddy Cue. The email has been made public as part of the company’s legal battle with Epic Games. Bloomberg was first to report on the email exchange.
Cell Phonestechnewsvision.com

Apple hopes to send 20M foldable iPhones in 2023

Apple is relied upon to ship between 15 million and 20 million foldable iPhones when they go on sale in 2023, a report Monday said, refering to a note by Apple expert Ming-Chi Kuo. The phone will have an 8-inch foldable display, the investigator likewise anticipated, as detailed by 9to5Mac.
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple hires Cisco’s Stella Low as its new communications chief

Apple has hired Stella Low as new vice president of worldwide corporate communications. Low, the former communications chief at Cisco, will take on the role that’s been open since late 2019. John Paczkowski for Buzzfeed News:. She’ll report directly to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Apple confirmed the hire, offering the...
BusinessFudzilla

Apple realised its App store cut was excessive nine years ago

App store boss suggested a price cut but wanted to see how long they could milk it for. Phil Schiller, the Apple executive in charge of the App Store, raised the possibility of the company cutting its 30 percent commission rate to 25 or even 20 percent back in 2011 in response to competition.
Video GamesStreet.Com

Epic Should Quit Playing Games With Apple

Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Report) and the company behind Fortnite and in court. The legal battle could change the way all future digital software is distributed. Managers at Epic Games say they want to undo the 30% fee Apple collects for distributing software. If they’re successful third-party developers could launch independent platforms on top of Apple software.
Technologyimore.com

UK company charged with selling counterfeit Apple chargers and fined $140k

A UK company was found to be selling counterfeit Apple MacBook chargers. The company has been fined £100,000 after the chargers were found to be unsafe. Apple has warned about the safety implications of using fake chargers before but that normally relates to iPhones and iPads. One UK company has been supplying fake MacBook MagSafe chargers with testing proving they were unsafe – resulting in a £100,000 ($140,000) fine.