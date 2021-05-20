Mariners DFA José Marmolejos, option Luis Torrens, claim Jacob Nottingham again in flurry of roster moves
The Mariners are making some changes before they start a series with the red-hot Padres in San Diego on Friday. Seattle announced a flurry of roster moves Thursday afternoon, most notably claiming catcher Jacob Nottingham off waivers from Milwaukee, optioning catcher Luis Torrens to Triple-A Tacoma, and designating first baseman/outfielder José Marmolejos for assignment.sports.mynorthwest.com