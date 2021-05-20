newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Income Tax

More Stimulus Money On The Way But Only If You’re In New Jersey

By Shannon Holly
Posted by 
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We are starting to recover but many of us still need help. Especially here in Jersey where it costs more to live than just about anywhere else in the country. We love it here, that's why we foot the bill...but when you add a pandemic to the regular sky high Jersey cost of living we're gonna need some rescue. If you are still in that place you'll be relieved to know that more help is on the way, if you are from Jersey.

mybeachradio.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
284K+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Stimulus Money#Stimulus Package#Direct Deposit#Point#The American Rescue Plan#Department Treasury#Nj Municipalities#Covid Relief#Tax Filings#Payment#July#Cost Of Living#Household#Gov Phil Murphy#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Income Tax
News Break
Stimulus Check
Related
Politicsthelakewoodscoop.com

Opinion: New Jersey: The Newest Third-World Country | Aaron Neuman

Governor Murphy says he is currently working to end the state of emergency in New Jersey which has been in effect for well over a year now. The governor suggested that the state has made enough progress in the fight against COVID-19 to allow the lifting of the state of emergency, which gives the governor special powers that he can wield to take unilateral action to help lead and coordinate the fight against the virus.
Politicsonlinegambling.com

New Jersey Assembly Passes Fixed-Odds Horse Wagering Bill

New Jersey horseplayers tackling the upcoming Monmouth Park season received a gift from the New Jersey Assembly Friday, when that body voted 74-0-1 permitting fixed-odds wagering at that state’s racetracks. That sends the bill to the state senate. Should it clear that body, as expected, it goes to Gov. Phil...
Public Health987thecoast.com

NEW JERSEY REPORTS ONLY 512 NEW COVID-19 CASES THURSDAY

New Jersey reports only 512 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. State officials say there were 25 new deaths from the virus. 3.8 million people have been fully vaccinated, and about half of the State’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. 55 percent of all adults in New Jersey are now vaccinated.
Atlantic City, NJAtlantic City Press

More visitors allowed in New Jersey hospitals

For the first time since its inception during last fall’s COVID-19 surge, a color-coded hospital visitation guide shows all regions of this state are in level green, signaling a loosening of visitor restrictions, the New Jersey Hospital Association said Wednesday. The system, developed by the Hospital Association and adopted by...
PoliticsPOLITICO

Bill to end New Jersey’s state of emergency collapses amid Democratic dissent

TRENTON — A fast-moving bill that would end New Jersey’s public health state of emergency while maintaining Gov. Phil Murphy’s tremendous control over the state’s economic recovery was pulled from the Assembly’s voting agenda amid backlash from members of the governor’s own party. Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin spiked the legislation,...