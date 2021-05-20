More Stimulus Money On The Way But Only If You’re In New Jersey
We are starting to recover but many of us still need help. Especially here in Jersey where it costs more to live than just about anywhere else in the country. We love it here, that's why we foot the bill...but when you add a pandemic to the regular sky high Jersey cost of living we're gonna need some rescue. If you are still in that place you'll be relieved to know that more help is on the way, if you are from Jersey.mybeachradio.com