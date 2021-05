When I first moved to New Hampshire I went to Kittery Trading Post and got myself some bear spray because as an out of stater at the time I was very concerned that bears were everywhere. Well, 2 years later and I have yet to have a bear sighting and I hike a great deal in the woods. My wife made me take the bear spray back immediately, so I guess I am pretty happy that I haven’t run into one. So, yeah, not as many bears as I thought.