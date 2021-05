There's huge potential for AI and data analytics in telecommunications, with service providers investing heavily in targeted and personalised marketing, chatbots for customer self-service, robotic process automation, and new machine learning approaches to network optimisation and predictive maintenance. But look with a critical eye and you'll notice that these early applications all primarily benefit the telco. So what's in it for you, the customer? Will you ever see AI used directly for your benefit? The answer is yes, through wifi optimization.