The idea that data has value certainly isn’t new. It’s been called the new oil, the new gold – in fact, insert any rare commodity, and someone has probably created an analogy! Ironically, though, now that there’s almost universal recognition that this value exists, unlike any of these other commodities, it has become infinitely harder for companies and investors to actually monetize that data. Across every industry, the ability – or lack thereof – to leverage data and analytics is quickly separating the winners from the losers.