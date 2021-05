It was a breakout rookie year for Jared Walsh in the shortened 2020 season, but it was fair to wonder if he'd be able to replicate it over the course of a full season in '21. But Walsh has surprisingly been one of the best hitters in the Majors so far, and he kept it up by going 4-for-4 with a double, a homer and a walk in a 5-4 win against the Astros in the series opener on Monday at Minute Maid Park. It was the second four-hit showing of Walsh’s career and his second this month, as he also had four hits on May 1 against the Mariners. The 2015 39th-round Draft pick is now batting .347/.426/.593 this season -- once again proving his doubters wrong.