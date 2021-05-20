newsbreak-logo
Virginia State

Virginia ranks 11th for reported AAPI hate incidents. Here who's most affected

13News Now
13News Now
 1 day ago
New data acquired by 13News Now provides a closer look at the number of hate incidents reported in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in Virginia. The organization "Stop AAPI Hate," which tracks hate incidents among the AAPI community, reported that as of March 31, 2021: 6,603 incidents had been reported across the country since they started tracking cases near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
