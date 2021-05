Fisker Inc.'s existing agreement to develop an electric vehicle with Foxconn Technology Group will now include a factory in the U.S. The joint project -- codenamed Project PEAR -- is targeting a start of production in the U.S. by the fourth quarter of 2023, the companies said in a statement Thursday. The companies are considering multiple sites around the world to support eventual global manufacturing capacity of 250,000 units a year. The partners plan to unveil a prototype of their jointly developed car later this year.