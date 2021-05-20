Westfield man awaiting trial for killing girlfriend accused in plot to murder prosecutor, witness
NORTHAMPTON – A Westfield man accused of killing his girlfriend two years ago is now being charged in a plot to kill the prosecutor and a witness in his murder case. Blake Scanlon, 26, pleaded not guilty to two counts of solicitation to commit murder and one count of solicitation to intimidate a witness in Hampshire Superior Court before Judge John Agostini Thursday afternoon, said Laurie Loisel, spokeswoman for Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.www.masslive.com