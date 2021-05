The Shawnee Wolves open Class 5A regional baseball play Wednesday in a three-team event at Pryor High School. Joining Shawnee in the regional are Pryor and Tahlequah. Pryor, the host and top seed, and Tahlequah will do battle at 1 p.m. Shawnee will then face Tahlequah at 3:30 p.m. Then at 6 p.m., Shawnee and Pryor square off to wrap up the first day of action.