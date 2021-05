Quality Journalism for Critical Times As lawmakers gather in Tallahassee today to consider a major expansion of gambling in Florida, including the legalization of sports betting, concerns are rising that adding wagering options through mobile platforms will spur addiction, especially among young people. The compact between Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe would allow residents at least 21 years […] The post As FL considers casino expansion, advocates want to protect against ‘problem gambling’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.