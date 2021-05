The latest step on England’s roadmap out of Coronavirus lockdown has gone ahead despite fears of a surge in cases caused by the Indian variant.From Monday people are able to meet in groups of up to 30 outdoors, while six people or two households can meet indoors. Museums, cinemas and theatres are also welcoming back customers along with pubs and restaurants. The re-opening comes with a warning from the prime minister to be cautious as fears for a new wave of coronavirus cases casts a shadow over the easing of restrictions.A meeting of scientific advisers last Thursday ended with a...