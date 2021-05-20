newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Coronavirus: Kroger, Wegmans ending mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, employees

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RGTlK_0a6Dop1E00

Kroger and Wegmans Food Markets Inc. have joined the growing list of grocers and other retailers discontinuing mask requirements in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cincinnati-based Kroger, the largest U.S. supermarket chain, implemented the change for all fully vaccinated customers and employees on Thursday, while requesting all unvaccinated patrons and workers continue wearing face coverings, CBS News reported.

Meanwhile, Kroger pharmacy and clinic employees must also continue wearing masks per the CDC’s guidance governing health care settings, the grocer’s updated policy stated.

Likewise, Rochester, New York-based Wegmans lifted its mask requirement Wednesday for fully vaccinated customers and employees in New York, WROC reported.

It was not immediately clear, however, if Wegmans’ updated policy will operate on an honor system or if customers must verify their vaccination status to ditch their masks in stores, the TV station reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
36K+
Followers
45K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Food Drink#Pharmacy#Distribution Centers#Wegmans Food Markets Inc#Cbs News#Kroger#Cdc#Wroc#Wgrz#Employees#Cincinnati Based Kroger#Fully Vaccinated People#Mask Requirements#Businesses#Grocers#Symptoms#Care#Disease Control#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Public HealthSedalia Democrat

Walmart, Sam’s Club administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines

Walmart and Sam’s Club has announced a new COVID-19 vaccine milestone: Immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. This includes the 156 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Missouri. Vaccines are...
Grocery & SupermaketWWL-TV

Walmart drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated customers

Walmart announced Friday that customers can shop at Walmart and Sam's Club without wearing a face mask, following new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The nation's largest retailer's announcement did not indicate that it plans to ask for any proof of vaccination. Walmart says the new, relaxed rules...
Food SafetyBayInsider

Trader Joe's ditches mask mandate for vaccinated customers

Trader Joe's grocery stores will no longer be requiring masks for vaccinated customers in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to the company's website. "We will trust our customers and not request or require proof of vaccination," a Trader Joe's spokesperson told FOX...
Public HealthTurnto10.com

Starbucks says mask 'optional' for vaccinated customer starting May 17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - Starbucks is joining a growing list of companies that will be easing back its mask mandate following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the coffee chain's website, "facial coverings will be optional for vaccinated customers beginning Monday, May 17, unless local regulations require them by law."
Public HealthNew York Post

McDonald’s redesigns coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines

They’re lovin’ the vaccine. McDonald’s announced Tuesday that it’s partnering with the White House to promote the COVID-19 vaccines on the fast-food chain’s redesigned coffee cups. The promotion will begin in July and US customers will see new McCafe cups and delivery seal stickers that feature the Department of Health...
Public HealthWashington Times

Target stores drop mask rule for vaccinated customers

Target says it will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear masks unless the local government requires it, joining the likes of Walmart, Starbucks and Costco in loosening in-store rules after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suddenly relaxed its COVID-19 guidance last week. “Given the CDC’s updated...
BusinessGizmodo

Apple Is Said to Be Maintaining Mask Requirements in Its Stores Despite Recent CDC Guidance

Over the past year and then some, one of the unorthodox ways to gauge the severity of the pandemic has been to look at one tech giant: Apple. That might be changing, though. A recent report states that Apple will maintain a mask mandate in its U.S. Apple Stores despite the new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which in the past few days has given vaccinated people the green light to take off their masks in most settings.
Food SafetyKTNV

Certain restaurant workers wearing vaccinated wristbands for customers

As more people start to remove their masks, restaurants are using special wristbands to show customers that employees have their vaccinations. The wristbands include a QR code that links to a person's proof of vaccination. The wristbands are compliant with medical privacy laws and encrypted to protect the information. The...
Oregon StateWWEEK

Oregon Governor Says Businesses Can Stop Requiring Masks if They Verify All Their Patrons Are Vaccinated

It’s a dramatic change from end of April, when the governor shut down restaurants in Portland and much of the state for a week. Following new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Kate Brown declared that businesses in Oregon could stop requiring masks and social distancing—so long as they mandated COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who set foot inside their buildings.
Grocery & SupermaketWashington Times

Walmart, Costco ditch face mask requirement for fully vaccinated shoppers

Walmart and Costco are relaxing their face mask requirements following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issuing new coronavirus guidance this week. Shoppers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a face mask inside Walmart and Costco stores unless required by state or local policy, each retail giant announced separately Friday.