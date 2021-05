In an era in which more and more players come into the NBA labeled as three-point shooters, Zion Williamson has proved to be a breath of fresh air, dominating in the paint the old-school way. Unfortunately for Zion, it has led to him bumping and fighting with other NBA big men on a nightly basis, causing significant wear and tear on that massive frame. It seems the rest of his season is in serious doubt, as the Pelicans announced Zion had suffered a fractured left ring finger, sidelining him indefinitely.