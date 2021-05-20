American Legion honors member with banners on Grand Avenue in Wausau

WAUSAU – Demolition of the Wausau Center Mall starts May 17. “The transformation of eight city blocks in the heart of downtown Wausau will begin on Monday as construction fences go up around the perimeter of the vacant Wausau Center Mall that opened in 1983. By Wednesday, demolition crews will start work in the area of the former Sears building near Washington Street and 5th Street and move west throughout the summer, stopping at the JC Penney building. HOM Furniture and two parking ramps will remain and be open during all phases of the redevelopment process,” a Greater Wausau release stated.