American Legion honors member with banners on Grand Avenue in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Just in time for their planned parade on Memorial Day, the American Legion is decorating Wausau with the faces of American veterans. “We have 40 banners on Grand Avenue, starting at Thomas Street and going all the way down to Lakeview Drive. And those 40 are honored based upon the family’s participation or their own to give visual recognition to the service that these people have provided to America,” said First Vice Commander Bob Weller.www.wsaw.com