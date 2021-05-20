Downs Rachlin Martin announces Brattleboro office move
BRATTLEBORO Vt. — Downs Rachlin Martin PLLC has moved its Brattleboro, Vermont office to the second floor of the historic Brooks House at 132 Main Street. "DRM has served area businesses for nearly 30 years and we're excited to continue that work from the heart of downtown Brattleboro," said Director Timothy Copeland, Jr. "In 2020, Andrea Wright joined our Brattleboro office, serving clients in labor and employment matters. Elizabeth Wohl returned to DRM earlier this year to focus on health law issues. As we continue to reopen our offices, we look forward to working with them in our new space."