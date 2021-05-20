newsbreak-logo
Henrico County, VA

Henrico gets 40 school buses with air conditioning

By Karina Bolster
NBC12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Some Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) students may come to have the coolest ride to school for in-person learning. Forty brand-new buses purchased recently are equipped with climate control; they will soon hit the road. With several COVID-19 outbreaks within Henrico Schools linked to buses,...

