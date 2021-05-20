Henrico gets 40 school buses with air conditioning

Hire the movers and start packing because this 4-sided brick ranch home on a 1/3-acre lot in Tuckahoe Village will be gone in a flash! You'll love the freshly painted walls and beautiful, dark hardwoods. The living room is open to the dining area and features recessed lights and a bay window. The updated kitchen has ceramic tile flooring, granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and a peninsula with seating. Get cozy in the family room with its gas fireplace and access to the deck. Down the hall are the primary bedroom with an en suite bathroom; two additional bedrooms; and upgraded hall bathroom. The laundry/utility room has access to the deck, and the newer washer & dryer convey. Enjoy Virginia's beautiful weather on either the spacious deck or the screened porch that overlook the fenced back yard with plenty of privacy. Store your lawn equipment in the detached shed. UPDATES include: storage shed; exterior doors; 30-year roof. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this quiet, established neighborhood!