Mountain lion put down in Alamosa

On April 9, 2021, Kevin Andrew Sanderson’s spirit left his body as his heart gave way. Kevin was born on August 25, 1978, in Alamosa, Colo., to Tom and Margaret Sanderson, while his two-year-old sister, Ginger, (only sibling) waited excitedly at home with her Grandmother Sanderson. Kevin completed K-12 at Sargent School graduating in 1997. He attended two Colorado junior colleges before completing his four-year degree at CSU in animal science. After five years working at a Lamar feedlot and gaining valuable experience, he moved home for a short while before continuing his education at Northern Arizona University where he earned his MBA. In October 2011 he landed a job at Wilbur-Ellis in El Centro, Calif., where he became their top marketer in the company’s forage division. He was their representative to Japan making many trips to that country to market Wilbur-Ellis animal feed products. He helped develop an alfalfa/oat horse-pellet which quickly rose in popularity, both in Japan and locally. He was instrumental in turning the Wilbur-Ellis mill around making it, once again, a profitable enterprise. Kevin was loved and respected by his colleagues and his buyers alike. During these difficult COVID times, the buyers would put their trust in Kevin without seeing the products and buy what Kevin recommended.