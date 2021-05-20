newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alamosa, CO

Mountain lion put down in Alamosa

By May 20, 2021
Alamosa Valley Courier
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleALAMOSA– A young mountain lion was put down Thursday afternoon by officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife after it was declared a “dangerous animal in a dangerous location.”. Rick Basagoitia, area wildlife manager in the Monte Vista CPW office, said the cat’s location next to Children’s Garden daycare center warranted...

alamosanews.com
View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
City
Alamosa, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Lion#Monte#Alamosa Police Department#Children S Garden#Typically Mountain Lions#San Juan Avenue#Area Wildlife Manager#Fall#Cat#Long Distance#Rio Grande#Cpw Officials#Police#Recess#Cpw Policy#Amazing Predators#Time#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Palisade High Releases Endangered Native Fish Into Colorado River

The Palisade High School Fish Hatchery released their first school of endangered native fish, razorback suckers, into the Colorado River. After years of planning and raising money, Palisade High School broke ground on their new fish hatchery on April 2, 2019, and by August 2020, their hatchery was up and running. The high school turned a storage building into a fish sanctuary with three 230-gallon tanks with 150 fish in each tank.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting May 17

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. El Paso County Parks 50 Years Celebration Hikes — 50K for 50 Years Hiking Series. Registration required: communityservices.elpasoco.com/50k-50-years. • Palmer Divide Trail, 6K, Saturday. Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center — 1805 N. 30th St., free; 634-6666, gardenofgods.com. • Wellness...
Colorado State9News

Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year. Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser. Wilson, who sported a wreath collar...
Colorado Statedenverite.com

Taste of Colorado will return in 2021, but in a new location

Every year over Labor Day weekend, A Taste of Colorado brings dozens of booths to Civic Center Park, serving up food from local Colorado restaurants. The free event brings in hundreds of thousands of visitors to enjoy live music and art and to sample some of the best food the state has to offer.
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.
Colorado Statebikepacking.com

Introducing the New Republica Colorado

Brazil-based República Bicicletas just added another gravel bike to their lineup, featuring clearance for 27.5 x 2.1″ tires, custom geometry, and loads of mounting points. Check out the new República Colorado here…. If you missed our introduction to Brazil-based República Bicicletas, be sure to check that out here. To summarize,...
Colorado StateDurango Herald

Dove Creek woman killed in Colorado Highway 184 crash

A 67-year-old Dove Creek woman was killed in a crash Saturday night on Colorado Highway 184 between Dolores and Mancos. Colorado State Patrol Capt. Adrian Driscoll said Lois Marie Oliver of Dove Creek died in the collision after her westbound 2003 Ford F-150 pickup drifted into the eastbound lane and struck a 2017 Dodge pickup driven by Daniel Stephens, 27, of Aztec, New Mexico.
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Champion cyclist killed in collision with DUI suspect in Colorado

News broke on Sunday that a cyclist had been killed in Lakewood, Colorado, reportedly hit by a driver that was suspected to be under the influence of drugs. The collision happened at approximately 10 AM. According to the Denver Post, the deceased cyclist has since been identified as a reigning...
Colorado StatePosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Bar Requiring Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine to Sit Inside

While you are starting to hear of major corporations like Target, Costco, and Starbucks drop the mask requirements within their stores for fully vaccinated employees and customers some Colorado business owners are going in the other direction. It was LEX 18, that gave us the heads up about Bar Max here in Colorado that is requesting proof of vaccine from customers and employees if they want to remove their masks and dine indoors.
Alamosa, COAlamosa Valley Courier

Kevin Andrew Sanderson

On April 9, 2021, Kevin Andrew Sanderson’s spirit left his body as his heart gave way. Kevin was born on August 25, 1978, in Alamosa, Colo., to Tom and Margaret Sanderson, while his two-year-old sister, Ginger, (only sibling) waited excitedly at home with her Grandmother Sanderson. Kevin completed K-12 at Sargent School graduating in 1997. He attended two Colorado junior colleges before completing his four-year degree at CSU in animal science. After five years working at a Lamar feedlot and gaining valuable experience, he moved home for a short while before continuing his education at Northern Arizona University where he earned his MBA. In October 2011 he landed a job at Wilbur-Ellis in El Centro, Calif., where he became their top marketer in the company’s forage division. He was their representative to Japan making many trips to that country to market Wilbur-Ellis animal feed products. He helped develop an alfalfa/oat horse-pellet which quickly rose in popularity, both in Japan and locally. He was instrumental in turning the Wilbur-Ellis mill around making it, once again, a profitable enterprise. Kevin was loved and respected by his colleagues and his buyers alike. During these difficult COVID times, the buyers would put their trust in Kevin without seeing the products and buy what Kevin recommended.