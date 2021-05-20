New Lions assistant coach Todd Wash breaks down his defensive line

Hang onto your butts, Michigan football might be in the market for an assistant coach yet again. After having revamped the coaching staff this offseason, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, one new assistant may never get to wear maize and blue in a game, if one MAC team has its way. Buffalo lost its head coach Lance Leipold this offseason, as he departed for Kansas with Les Miles being relieved of his post. In turn, they’ve seemed to have narrowed in on new Michigan cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist, who just came aboard from the Dallas Cowboys.