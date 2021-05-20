New Lions assistant coach Todd Wash breaks down his defensive line
In the NFL, you grow accustomed to secrecy and vague answers, all the name of competitive advantage. So when a coach offers any kind of schematic specifics, it's refreshing. In his first interview session with local media, new Detroit Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash easily could have fallen back on cliché responses about needing to see the players on the field before making any declarative statements about roles, but he didn't, instead offering some insight on how he viewed both veteran holdovers and the team's two draft picks up front.www.detroitnews.com