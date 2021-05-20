49ers: Kyle Shanahan must resist temptation to start Trey Lance too early

10 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. While NFL Draft pundits and fans alike can give instant reactions to their team's player selections, it's easy to forget that the true value of the picks cannot be fully assessed until after a couple of seasons. Some players become instant starters (Nick Bosa) while others remain a work in progress (Javon Kinlaw). Having said that, I want to pull out the receipts on what draft analysts were saying prior to the draft, along with their player comparisons. With the 2021 NFL Draft class now in the books, let's review what various scouting outlets were saying about the 49ers' draft picks in this mini-series, "For The Record". The San Francisco 49ers traded the 12th overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the 3rd overall pick. After weeks of speculation, the San Francisco 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback, Trey Lance.