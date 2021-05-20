newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

49ers: Kyle Shanahan must resist temptation to start Trey Lance too early

By Jeremy Wohlfart
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Shanahan has hinted the 49ers could start Trey Lance sooner than expected, but can the rookie QB be ready to take over in 2021?. Maybe it’s just a bit of offseason hype for his young quarterback, but San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has hinted the talented (but raw) Trey Lance could be handed the keys to the franchise sooner rather than later.

ninernoise.com
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Draft#The Kansas City Chiefs#Los Angeles Chargers#Kansas City Chiefs#Niners#Plays#Offseason Hype#Franchise Signal Caller#Elite#Patience#Lower Division Opponents#Time#Love#Writer Grinch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLninernoise.com

One scenario where 49ers start Trey Lance in Week 1

The initial plan for the 49ers is to start Jimmy Garoppolo over their high-profile rookie in 2021, but there’s one way Lance gets the start in Week 1. If everything goes according to plan, the San Francisco 49ers will wait to start their rookie quarterback, Trey Lance, until 2022 at the earliest. In the meantime, head coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. will go with their veteran, Jimmy Garoppolo, hoping he can recapture some of the success he had back in 2019 when he was a big part of the Niners’ Super Bowl run that season.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

McShay believes Trey Lance will start more games for the 49ers in 2021 than Jimmy Garoppolo

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York recently spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area and called the team's decision to hold onto Jimmy Garoppolo while drafting his replacement an investment in Trey Lance's future. Basically, that means York had no problem holding onto the veteran quarterback and his hefty salary if it means affording Lance the luxury of sitting, learning, and eventually being better for it.
NFLtwinspires.com

Trey Lance tied for second-best odds to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year

Trey Lance's odds of winning the NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award skyrocketed after being chosen third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. The former North Dakota State star is currently tied with Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields — now a member of the Chicago Bears — for the second-best odds (+600) to win the honor.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

For The Record - 49ers QB Trey Lance

10 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. While NFL Draft pundits and fans alike can give instant reactions to their team's player selections, it's easy to forget that the true value of the picks cannot be fully assessed until after a couple of seasons. Some players become instant starters (Nick Bosa) while others remain a work in progress (Javon Kinlaw). Having said that, I want to pull out the receipts on what draft analysts were saying prior to the draft, along with their player comparisons. With the 2021 NFL Draft class now in the books, let's review what various scouting outlets were saying about the 49ers' draft picks in this mini-series, "For The Record". The San Francisco 49ers traded the 12th overall pick, a 2022 third-round compensatory pick, and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for the 3rd overall pick. After weeks of speculation, the San Francisco 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback, Trey Lance.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Juszczyk working to hurdle like Brandon Aiyuk

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk is working hard this offseason. One of his inspirations is a teammate. No, it's not another running back or a hard-hitting blocker. It's wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
49erswebzone.com

49ers sign five draft picks, undrafted players ahead of minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers were busy with a lot of rookie signings on Thursday. 49ers officially announce signings of five undrafted free agents. By Site Staff. 1 hr ago. In addition to signing...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

QB Trey Lance speaks with reporters ahead of 49ers rookie minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance spoke with reporters ahead of the team's three-day rookie minicamp. Here is everything that he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Pauline: Kyle Shanahan was ‘pretty upset’ Andy Dalton got away, 49ers wanted to trade Garoppolo

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers were reportedly interested in signing Andy Dalton this offseason. The former Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys quarterback ended up signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Chicago Bears, where he will help mentor rookie Justin Fields.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan shares thoughts on added 17th game

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The NFL is moving to a 272-game regular season this year, which means each team will have 17 games on its schedule, one more from previous seasons. For the San Francisco 49ers, it will mean the addition of a road game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2021.
NFLPress Democrat

49ers schedule: How will they fare against teams with new QBs?

Thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular-season schedule that was released Wednesday:. Week 1 at Detroit Lions: Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers' Jones smokescreen had two purposes, King believes

Despite a month's worth of pre-draft whispers and rumblings, the 49ers were not honed in on Alabama quarterback Mac Jones. They let the media take the narrative and run with it as they did their due diligence and ultimately landed on North Dakota State's Trey Lance as the pick at No. 3 overall.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

NFL Rumors: Dylan Moses Compared to Drew Brees; Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch and Trey Lance

The NFL Draft is done, but one of the most talented players in the class never heard his name called. Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dylan Moses went undrafted due to health concerns and, according to the latest NFL rumors, 31 teams could regret not taking a risk on him. Meanwhile, San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York detailed the behind-the-scenes decision for Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch to select Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future.
NFLNBC Sports

Can Lance beat out Jimmy G? Shanahan offers honest answer

Unlike most highly-touted rookie quarterbacks, Trey Lance enters the NFL with no pressure to immediately perform. The 49ers drafted Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but still have Jimmy Garoppolo and all indications are that Garoppolo will be the starter in 2021 when the 49ers expect to vault back into Super Bowl contention. That's to say nothing of Lance's ability or how coach Kyle Shanahan feels about his future franchise quarterback.