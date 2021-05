You hear these two words all the time, but what do they actually mean?. When it comes to health and fitness, many of the terms involved can sail right over our heads. We’ve all heard terms like “aerobic capacity” and “anaerobic threshold” but knowing what they mean is what matters. As important forms of training that can work to your benefit in different ways, we should know what they are and how they work so we can maximize performance inside and out of the gym.