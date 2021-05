The death toll from the Coronavirus in Allegan County has climbed by four more since Friday, reaching a total of 138 since the pandemic began 13 months ago. However, statistics demonstrate a mixed bag, as the rate of daily new cases over the past seven days has dropped below 30 for the first time since early April. The rate was 29.4, down from 36.7 just a few days before and a significant decrease from the high of 75.6 reported by county health officials on April 20. They also have noted that statistically death numbers lag behind all other data.