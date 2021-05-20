newsbreak-logo
City initiative uses new strategy to tackle blight throughout Memphis

By Stacy Jacobson
WREG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — A typical sight on the side of Egypt Church Road in Raleigh includes furniture, tires and trash. “This is normal,” said Pastor Kevin Ferrell, whose church sits on the same road. In fact, WREG spoke with Ferrell about the issue in 2012. “If people know they’re going...

