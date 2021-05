QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek Walmart was closed Thursday night after a shooting involving a suspect and Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies. MCSO responded to the store around 7:30 p.m. near Rittenhouse and Ocotillo roads after receiving reports that a man had an explosive device. Witnesses say the man was holding two plastic bottles as if they were detonators, yelling that he had a bomb. As shoppers were being evacuated from the building, deputies were attempting to negotiate with him. That's when they say the suspect attempted to run and a deputy fired at the suspect.