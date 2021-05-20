Clifton “Eric” McDaniels, age 60, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 28, 1961 to the late Thomas Lee “Tom” McDaniels and Aileen Creech McDaniels, Eric has touched the lives of many young people in this area for a great many years. After graduating from Northeastern High School, he chose to further his education at Chowan College where he played football and baseball. He then transferred to Atlantic Christian College where he played baseball. He completed his education at Elizabeth City State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Health/Physical Education. Eric had over twenty-six years of experience as an Educator and Coach. He served as head coach at Northeastern High School for a sixteen-year stint, was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Edenton Aces, and was the athletic director at Roanoke Rapids High School. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.