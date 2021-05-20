newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Clifton “Eric” McDaniels

By Randy Wrenn
rrspin.com
 1 day ago

Clifton “Eric” McDaniels, age 60, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on January 28, 1961 to the late Thomas Lee “Tom” McDaniels and Aileen Creech McDaniels, Eric has touched the lives of many young people in this area for a great many years. After graduating from Northeastern High School, he chose to further his education at Chowan College where he played football and baseball. He then transferred to Atlantic Christian College where he played baseball. He completed his education at Elizabeth City State University earning a Bachelor of Science in Health/Physical Education. Eric had over twenty-six years of experience as an Educator and Coach. He served as head coach at Northeastern High School for a sixteen-year stint, was the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for the Edenton Aces, and was the athletic director at Roanoke Rapids High School. He was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.

rrspin.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabeth City, NC
Obituaries
City
Elizabeth City, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletic Director#Head Football Coach#Baseball Coach#Christian#Northeastern High School#Chowan College#The Edenton Aces#Corinth Baptist Church#Woody Lrb#E Church St#Quarterback Coach#Twiford Memorial Chapel#Nc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

COA holds 18th annual medical assisting pinning

ELIZABETH CITY – College of The Albemarle (COA) celebrated nine Medical Assisting graduates in a pinning ceremony held Monday, May 10, 2021, in the Performing Arts Center on the Elizabeth City Campus. The ceremony was also live streamed for individuals unable to attend in-person. During the ceremony, the graduates received...
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Area welcomes end to most COVID restrictions

Jim and Maria Wilson were enjoying a late lunch in downtown Elizabeth City Friday afternoon when they learned Gov. Roy Cooper had ended all of North Carolina’s business capacity restrictions and most of the state’s mask mandates because of COVID-19. The Raleigh couple, who have been fully vaccinated for several...
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Round-up: Turtles and Peter

Remember when there used to be a turtle log near the S-Bridge where the creatures would sun themselves while reading the Perquimans Weekly? Until recently, the turtles were nowhere to be seen because that log disappeared as bridge construction progressed. Good news – the turtles have returned! According to Kay...
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Mom, daughter graduate together at COA

Tammie Gibbs and Donteana Gibbs aren’t just mother and daughter. They’re also now fellow graduates of College of The Albemarle. The Gibbses were among the 273 graduates who turned their tassels during commencement ceremonies this week at COA. To ensure social distancing, COA held four scaled-down ceremonies at the Performing Arts Center in Elizabeth City on Thursday and a fifth at COA-Dare in Manteo on Thursday.
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

Prayers for Andrew Brown, Elizabeth City, Pasquotank County

In solidarity with our sister municipality, Elizabeth City, the Town of Hertford offers its prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones of Andrew Brown Jr. The tragic unexpected death of Brown has resulted in peaceful protests, national scrutiny, and necessary request for justice. As transparency, accountability and justice...