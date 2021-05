Photos courtesy of Connecticut College. The Thomas J. Watson Fellowship is a prestigious year-long grant awarded to graduating seniors from 41 institutions, including Connecticut College. The purpose of the Watson Fellowship is for recent graduates to pursue an independent project on a global scale. Watson Fellows choose what they want to study and where they want to go, though they must remain outside of the United States for the whole year of their Fellowship. The Watson Foundation prides itself on investing in leaders, allowing them to “synthesize ideas, organic to your own interests, on a world scale.” Conn’s Shay Borden ‘21 and Jack Rider-McGovern ‘21 are both recipients of the Watson and have very exciting plans for the next year.