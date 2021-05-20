newsbreak-logo
Prosecutors deny defense claim that medical examiner's opinion in George Floyd's death was coerced

By Rochelle Olson
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors denounced and denied Thursday a claim of witness coercion made by a fired Minneapolis police officer expected to stand trial next year in George Floyd's murder. Tou Thao's allegations are "specious" and "just the latest iteration of his desperate smear campaign against the state," prosecutor Matthew Frank wrote in the sharp 15-page response on behalf of Attorney General Keith Ellison's office.

www.startribune.com
