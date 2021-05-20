‘Hocus Pocus 2' Is Officially Happening With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you decided what your whole fashion vibe is going to be for this summer yet? Obviously you want it to feel like you, but which part of you is really going to shine through this year? For example, some seasons leave us in a dark, drapey mood, while others inspire us to break out the tie-dye tops and short shorts. Sometimes we lean toward fancier picks, while other times we can’t get enough loungewear.