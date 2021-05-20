‘Hocus Pocus 2' Is Officially Happening With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy
Sisters, we've been gone 300...er, make that almost 30 years. But it's going to be a full moon again soon!. On Thursday, May 20, Disney announced that the highly anticipated sequel to its cult 1993 Halloween comedy film "Hocus Pocus" will be released in May 2022 on Disney+ and that original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. Production is set to begin this fall.www.nbcdfw.com