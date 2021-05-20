newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Hocus Pocus 2' Is Officially Happening With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

By Corinne Heller
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSisters, we've been gone 300...er, make that almost 30 years. But it's going to be a full moon again soon!. On Thursday, May 20, Disney announced that the highly anticipated sequel to its cult 1993 Halloween comedy film "Hocus Pocus" will be released in May 2022 on Disney+ and that original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. Production is set to begin this fall.

www.nbcdfw.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Sarah
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hocus Pocus#Sanderson Sisters#Disney#The Disney Channel#Hulaween#Disney Channel#Best Halloween Movie#Disneyplus Sisters#Costume#E News#Cast Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Sarah Jessica Parker's Collection With The Novogratz Is Back in Stock

After over a year of social distancing, and with COVID-19 vaccines being distributed and restrictions being lifted across the country, it seems fair to say that people are ready for some summer fun. Fittingly, last month, husband-and-wife interior design pair Robert and Cortney Novogratz teamed up with Sarah Jessica Parker to release an outdoor furniture collection embodying just that.
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”
Beauty & FashionIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Won’t Let This Controversial Jean Trend Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Someone needs to give Sarah Jessica Parker an award for providing street style worth writing about throughout the entire pandemic. Unlike most celebrities, Parker goes into the office — her shoe stores in Manhattan — and every single day, she is always dressed for it. Sometimes she wears bedazzled boots, other times she wears babydoll shoes, and she almost always wears a MasQd face mask. Recently, she’s also been wearing a very controversial item: gray jeans.
Designers & CollectionsIn Style

Sarah Jessica Parker and Fashion Editors Agree: These Flattering Jeans Are a Must

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sarah Jessica Parker is my idol. She influences me to try new things, like the Serge Normant volumizing spray that works wonders on my fine hair — she praised it so highly, it would have been a crime not to try it. So recently, when I saw SJP wearing one of my favorite jeans brands, it only reinforced my love for the throwback denim label.
MoviesPosted by
HOLAUSA

Hocus Pocus 2 and Disenchanted films tease major news

Disney devotees have been eagerly anticipating new installments of Hocus Pocus and Enchanted for decades. Now, in the era of reboots and remakes, the Mouse has granted their wish. Musical movie director Adam Shankman (Hairspray, Rock of Ages), who has a hand in both blockbusters, teased the...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Us Weekly

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Us Obsessed With This Oversized Dress Trend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you decided what your whole fashion vibe is going to be for this summer yet? Obviously you want it to feel like you, but which part of you is really going to shine through this year? For example, some seasons leave us in a dark, drapey mood, while others inspire us to break out the tie-dye tops and short shorts. Sometimes we lean toward fancier picks, while other times we can’t get enough loungewear.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sharon Stone, Bette Midler & More Stars Have Hilarious Reactions To ‘Bennifer’s Reunion: ‘WTF’

Celebrities took to social media to either respond to or repost news about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Montana getaway and reported rekindled romance. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, aka “Bennifer” are reportedly dating once again after splitting up 17 years ago and a lot of celebs have something to say about it! After photos of the two traveling during a recent getaway to Montana surfaced on the internet, Sharon Stone, Bette Midler and more reacted to the news that the lovebirds may be back together. Take a look at the responses about the comeback of “Bennifer” below!
Celebritieswbrz.com

Seth Rogan appears to be distancing himself from James Franco

A once dynamic duo known for their irreverent humor, Seth Rogan and James Franco collaborated on at least eight films together and garnered a cult following. It seemed the two were inseparable. In fact, in 2017, Rogan took the time to publicly praise his collaborator as a friend who was "great" and 'helped him be happier in his work.'
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Cole Escola on Channeling Kathy Bates in ‘Misery’ and Susan Sarandon for Their ‘Search Party’ Debut

Cole Escola’s favorite movie character as a kid was Mrs. Potts. At five years old, their attachment to the jaunty housekeeper for the Beast’s lair in the 1991 animated classic “Beauty and the Beast” might explain their affinity for playing older women, whether as unhinged homemaker Chassie Tucker in “At Home with Amy Sedaris” or as Chip — née “the Twink” — in the latest season of the HBO Max millennial satire “Search Party.” Well, sort of, as Chip is actually just a psychotic 30-something heir cross-dressing as his wealthy aunt Lyla (Susan Sarandon), and keeping celebrity murderess Dory (Alia Shawkat) trapped in a padded basement. Think of the scenario as “Misery” meets “Room,” with a dash of “Psycho” for good measure.
MoviesScreenrant.com

10 Actors Considered For Starring Roles In Stephen King Movies

Ever since Brian De Palma turned his debut novel into one of the greatest horror movies of all time, Stephen King has been one of the most frequently adapted writers in the world. His spooky tales of the macabre have formed the basis for plenty of horror classics, like The Shining and Misery, as well as plenty of non-horror classics, like acclaimed dramas The Shawshank Redemption and Stand by Me.
TV SeriesComicBook

Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto & EJ Johnson Cast in Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

It's been a little while since we've had an update on the much-anticipated Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, but on Wednesday we got some major news about casting as well as characters. Disney+ has revealed that Zachary Quinto, Billy Porter, and EJ Johnson are all joining The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder as well as revealed first-looks at the characters they will be bringing to life in the revival of the beloved series.