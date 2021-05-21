Municipal court filed half the cases in past year

NORWALK — Due to the pandemic, Norwalk Municipal Court filed fewer than 50 percent cases in 2020 than in previous years.

The court handles all traffic and criminal misdemeanors committed within the city and holds initial and preliminary hearings for felony cases.

Since May 2013, Judge Eric Weisenberger has served as the judge of the municipal court.

In 2020, 6,165 cases were filed in the court, compared to 12,991 in 2019 and 12,734 in 2018. In total, the court heard and disposed of 6,293 cases.

In all categories, there were fewer cases than years previous.

In 2020, there were 387 felonies, 1,073 misdemeanors, 2,999 traffic cases, and 1,616 civil claims. The court held four jury trials during 2020, compared to four in 2019.

As of Jan. 1, 2020, there were 701 cases pending. As of Dec. 31, 2020, there were 617 cases pending.

Due to fewer cases, the court took in less revenue. The court received $2,435,487 in 2020, more than $1 million less than 2019.

In the court, fines are distributed by the offense. Ordinance fines are distributed to the municipality in which the offense occurred. Ohio Revised Code fines are paid to the Huron County Treasurer, except for Ohio State Highway Patrol, and other exceptions. Ohio State Patrol fines are distributed with 50 percent to the state, 40 percent to the city of Norwalk, 50 percent of this is paid to the Huron County Law Library Association, and 10 percent to the county treasurer.

The Norwalk Municipal Court traffic and criminal initial appearance hearings are held at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Mondays in Norwalk and alternating Thursdays at 2 p.m. in Willard.

The civil division has jurisdiction in those cases where the amount claimed by a party does not exceed $15,000, exclusive of interest and costs.

The small claims division has a monetary limit not to exceed $6,000.