MLB

Cubs place OF Heyward on IL with left hamstring strain

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) -- The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain. Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games. "Hamstrings are always iffy,...

