The Villages, FL

CDD 5 chairman recommends cutting maintenance assessment fees by 20 percent

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe chairman of the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has recommended cutting maintenance assessment fees by 20 percent. CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow made the recommendation during a budget workshop held Tuesday at Savannah Center. “For the past year and a half our residents in District 5 have...

