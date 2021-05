The Rainbow Six franchise is a very popular game series that has endured for over 20 years. If you’re a fan of the series or want to try it out, now is a great time. The Ubisoft Store is having a sale right now and you can get up to 75% off select titles and even skins for Rainbow Six Siege. The sale includes the original Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six and Rainbow Six 3! The sale ends on May 19, so hurry and grab your favorite titles on sale now through the Ubisoft Store (affiliate link).