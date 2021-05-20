newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Multiple Award-Winning, Internationally Recognized VIP Life Coach Demonstrates How to Achieve 'Permanent' Weight Reduction in Groundbreaking New Book

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

LONDON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Darren Christopher Rowland (DCR) D.H.F N.A.S.M is an expert on weight management with decades of experience in exercise physiology, nutrition and life coaching. He has released “Only For The Serious Permanent Weight Loss,” a step-by-step program that effectively coaches people on how to achieve permanent weight reduction through an innovative and simple three-dimensional approach.

www.chron.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Losing Weight#Vips#Exercise Physiology#International Recognition#Program Management#Lasting Weight Loss#Prweb#Dcr#Lulu Online#Cbs#Abc#Nbc#Fox News#Taster Webinar#Review Copies Interview#Amazon Best Seller#Multiple Awards#Enjoyable Nutrition#Eventual Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
prunderground.com

“Iyanla: Fix My Life” Seasoned Coach, Dr. Dinorah Nieves, Launches Online Course for High-Achievers Seeking Happiness

Dr. Dinorah Nieves is following her 5-year role as a coaching consultant on OWN’s hit series “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” with a workshop all her own. On June 1st, the Latina mediator, life coach, and behavioral scientist is launching a 4-week online workshop called Happier Thinking for High Achievers, which targets successful, business-minded individuals, who have mastered “success,” but are seeking more overall happiness and fulfillment.
Weight Lossskinnynews.com

Is Weight Loss the Wrong Fitness Goal?

All of us have made the right decisions for the wrong reasons at some point in time or the other. Choosing to exercise and diet for weight loss would top that list. Making weight loss your primary goal is not merely erroneous but dangerous too, say health experts, nutritionists and doctors. Improving your health, aiming for a better lifestyle and increasing your functionality ought to be your goals when you turn to exercise and good eating habits.
Weight LossTODAY.com

It's hard to lose weight. A doctor shares 6 essential tips to make it easier

A lot of us have struggled with weight gain, obesity, and diabetes or pre-diabetes for years. And we’ve tried all kinds of diets. Sometimes they work — the weight comes off for a while. But most of the time, the weight comes back. We see numbers on the scale higher than our pre-diet weights. We get discouraged, and sometimes we give up.
WorkoutsNBC Video

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg explains her low-impact workouts

Wellness influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg gives advice on how to stay in shape without spending too much time in the gym. She talks about her method and why you only need a few moments to yourself to work out, no matter where you are. Appearing:Savannah Guthrie. Tags: health, lifestyle, wellness, diet...
Weight LossWebMD

Diabetes, Weight Loss Drug Works Better With Exercise

THURSDAY, May 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The weight-loss drug Saxenda can keep extra pounds off — but combining it with exercise brings a bigger payoff, a new clinical trial finds. The study found that some longstanding advice is valid: Prescription weight-loss drugs work best when used along with —...
Weight LossPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Fat shaming, BMI and alienation: COVID-19 brought new stigma to large-sized people

Chrystal Bougon cried after the needle went into her arm. Not because her first dose of the Moderna vaccine hurt. But because, finally, being fat actually paid off. The 53-year-old was inoculated in the parking lot of Kaiser Permanente in San José on a rainy Friday in March, four days after eligibility in California was broadened to include people with underlying conditions. Among them, a body mass index of 40 or more — 233 pounds for an adult who is 5 feet 4 inches tall.
Dietshealthdigest.com

What Dr. Now's Diet Plan From My 600-Lb Life Really Looks Like

Of the many TLC shows that television lovers become obsessed with, the hit show "My 600-Lb Life" is one of the most popular. Since 2012, the show has captivated viewers. Some get emotionally invested in the struggles of the participants, while others stay fascinated by their failures, successes, and health transformations.
Workoutsasianleisure.biz

Survey reveals how COVID has changed women’s fitness and diet routines

The latest research from Australian personal trainer and nutritionist, Rachael Attard, provides insight into how COVID has changed women's fitness and diet routines. 2,398 women were surveyed in total: 38.2 % of women from the US; 22.3 % of women from the UK; 18.9 % of women from Australia; 6.2% of women were from Canada; 3.4% of women were from New Zealand; 11% were from other countries. All women were between the ages of 18 and 45. The following statistics are specific to Australian respondents.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VMware Recognizes 2021 Partner Achievement Award Winners

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the winners of the VMware 2021 Partner Achievement Awards to honor select partners for extraordinary achievements aligned to key business priorities. The annual VMware Partner Achievement Awards celebrate the accomplishments of VMware's partners, and the 2021...
influencive.com

Fitness is not Result Oriented, it is Process Oriented

Nupuur Patil, A mumbai based sports nutritionist and athlete is bringing a change in the fitness industry to all new heights. The common notion around fitness is “losing weight and staying healthy” but Nupuur believes in something absolutely different, She believes in “Moving everyday and working out everyday”. The smartest...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 11 Pounds a Week By Adding More of This Common Nutrient to Your Diet

As millions turned to vitamin C-rich foods and supplements to boost immunity during the pandemic, most had no idea they were setting themselves up for a slew of slimming side effects. Indeed, women have suddenly begun melting up to 11 pounds a week — a phenomenon that doesn’t surprise experts one bit. “We know people with the highest levels of vitamin C in their body burn more fat and weigh less,” confirms Arizona State University’s Carol Johnston, PhD, who has led dozens of studies on the nutrient.
Workoutsgoodlifefamilymag.com

7 Diet & Fitness Traps

You’ve been hitting the gym, skipping the office donuts, and counting calories like crazy. Still, you’ve got pandemic pounds that won’t budge. What’s the problem? It could be hidden habits or mental mistakes you’re making that sabotage your efforts. Don’t worry—you’re not alone. “Most consumers are confused about what to eat because they’re deluged with conflicting advice,” says Sylvia Rowe, president and CEO of the International Food Information Council in Washington, D.C.
Weight LossUS News and World Report

15 Ways to Shift Your Mindset for Better Weight Loss

Losing weight is about more than just diet and exercise. If losing weight were easy, there wouldn’t be so many diets and approaches to choose from. Every diet and weight-loss strategy has its pros and cons, but for any to really work, you’ve got to get your mind right. "Shifting...
California Statefitandwell.com

Five top tips to lose weight fast, according to California scientists

When it comes to weight loss strategies, some are very simple: for example, burn more calories than you eat. Others are absurdly complex. There are logical prospects, such as restricting calories and exercising more, and outlandish, short-term ones such as using steam rooms, sweat suits, fad diets and medical procedures.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Kerrville Hills Winery Wins Platinum Award at TEXSOM International Wine Awards

— Kerrville Hills Winery has been awarded a Platinum Medal at the 2021 TEXSOM International Wine Awards (IWA) for its 2019 Sémillon, Rustic Spur, Texas Hill Country. The wine was awarded this prestigious honor at the competition which was held April 25-27, 2021 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.