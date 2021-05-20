Inside The Blanket Fort: Week 44

One Sunday last month, a group of us met for lunch in a friend’s garden. She had ordered in the most perfectly flaky sausage rolls (from Sally Clarke), and another friend had put together a fancy salad with asparagus, croutons and garlic flowers; someone else had made old-fashioned ice-cream sandwiches using ginger biscuits instead of wafers, each one of which he’d wrapped in greaseproof paper like a total pro. It was all delicious, but as we talked and drank (and drank) I kept thinking of Freda, the Blue Peter tortoise, waking up after her long winter hibernation in front of the cameras. Our gathering was a bit like that: an emergence that was slightly stumbling at first and then, as the hours ticked by, ever more assured. It was good to be together again. I sometimes think happiness may only be fully registered retrospectively. Not on this day, though. It rose inside me, warm and fierce, to the point where I almost forgot to have thirds.