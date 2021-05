To follow up on the “Effortless Elegance” pack that dropped back in February of this year, Casablanca and New Balance are back at it again with a fresh new range of footwear offerings. Jointly, the two parties revisit the lifestyle-ready 237 and 327 models and this time around employ a striking “Red Monogram” motif. This marks the second time that Charaf Tajer and the Boston sportswear company have worked on the 237 and the sixth occasion in which they brought a fresh 327 makeup to life.