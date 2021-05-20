newsbreak-logo
Deputies search for man missing since Sunday, last seen near the Twentynine Palms area

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA 20-year-old man dropped off in the Wonder Valley area near Twentynine Palms on Sunday remains missing, prompting authorities to ask for the public's assistance. Joseph John "Joey" Alvarez Espinosa, 20, told family members on Sunday, May 16 that he wanted to go to "29 Palms" for religious purposes, according to the Morongo Basino Sheriff's Station. Espinosa's grandmother dropped him off in the area of Highway 62 and Ironage Road.

