Deputies search for man missing since Sunday, last seen near the Twentynine Palms area

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested following an investigation into a stolen dirt bike. Sunday (May 9), deputies responded to the 58000 block of Pueblo Trail for a theft report. The victim told deputies that his residence was broken into and his 2004 Honda CRF450 dirt bike had been stolen. The victim posted a photograph of the stolen off-road bike on social media websites within the Morongo Basin and, with the help of the community, the victim’s bike was recovered Tuesday (May 11) in Twentynine Palms. Deputies identified the suspect as Michael Lee Shepherd, 43, of Yucca Valley. Wednesday (May 12) a felony warrant was issued for Shepherd’s arrest for burglary and he was arrested that same day. Michael Lee Shepherd was booked into the Morongo Basin Jail with his bail set at $25,000.