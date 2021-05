I want to provide you a reminder and an update on Kentucky’s new federally compliant REAL IDs, also known as a Voluntary Travel ID. Suppose you do not have an alternative form of ID such as a passport by May 3, 2023. In that case, you will need the new REAL ID to board a domestic airline and enter military bases or a federal building like the White House (this does not include offices such as Social Security Administration, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, etc.). The deadline to obtain a REAL ID has been changed several times. There was a deadline in place for October 1 of this year, but that has been pushed back 19 additional months to May 2023 due to COVID-19.