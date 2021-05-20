newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ian Happ homers twice to lead Cubs past Nationals

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c0Pz3_0a6DiOPh00

Ian Happ went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs posted a 5-2 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

Joc Pederson and Nick Martini each drove in one run for the Cubs, who have won four of their past five games. Chicago next will head on the road for three games apiece against St. Louis and Pittsburgh.

Josh Bell and Kyle Schwarber hit solo home runs for Washington. Josh Harrison doubled for the only other extra-base hit for the Nationals, who wrapped up a seven-game trip with a 3-4 record.

Cubs left-hander Justin Steele (2-0) earned the win in relief. He struck out three in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Nationals right-hander Joe Ross (2-4) took the loss after giving up four runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Craig Kimbrel picked up his ninth save for the Cubs by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

Washington seized a 2-0 lead in the first on back-to-back, solo homers by Bell and Schwarber. Bell blasted a changeup 388 feet to straightaway center field for his fifth homer of the season, and Schwarber went deep to the opposite field for his seventh homer.

Chicago cut the deficit to 2-1 in the second. David Bote singled to left field, advanced to third on a single by Nico Hoerner, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Martini.

Happ put the Cubs ahead 3-2 with a two-run shot in the third. He pulled a changeup 365 feet down the right-field line.

An RBI single by Pederson in the fourth increased Chicago’s lead to 4-2. The hit to center field scored Martini, who had drawn a one-out walk and moved to second on a single by Cubs starting pitcher Trevor Williams.

The Cubs made it 5-2 in the fifth on Happ’s second homer of the game and his sixth of the season. He has five homers in his past seven games after hitting one homer in his first 25 games.

Before the game, the Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list with a left-hamstring strain.

-Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nick Martini
Person
David Bote
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Rbis#The Chicago Cubs#St Louis And Pittsburgh#Solo Homers#Solo Home Runs#Lead#Rbis#Outfielder Jason Heyward#Left Field#Straightaway Center Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs’ Ian Happ goes on 10-day injured list after painful pregame workout

The Cubs are done giving outfielder Ian Happ the runaround — literally. Five days after bruising his ribs in a nasty collision with second baseman Nico Hoerner in Cincinnati, Happ was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 4. He took batting practice and did some running in the field before the opener of a three-game series against the Pirates at Wrigley Field, but there was too much pain — especially when running — not to take a pause.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs roster moves: Ian Happ to IL, Kyle Ryan DFA

Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner were in a collision last Sunday in Cincinnati. Happ left the game, but Hoerner didn't seem seriously injured. Hoerner hit the IL shortly after, and Happ had indicated he hoped to play this weekend. Now, that won't happen. Today, the Cubs placed outfielder Ian Happ...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Unlikely to return Friday

Happ (ribs) is unlikely to be reinstated from the injured list Friday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Happ has been on the 10-day injured list since May 4, so Friday marked the first day that he'd be eligible to return. However, manager David Ross said that Happ is "a tick behind" in his recovery process, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. It's not yet clear when the 26-year-old will be able to return to action.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Still out Friday

Happ (ribs) is out of the lineup Friday against the Pirates. It's the third straight absence for the 26-year-old after suffering the rib injury on a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner (forearm) during Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers. Happ was reportedly available off the bench Wednesday and figures to available again Friday. Kris Bryant will shift to center field while Matt Duffy starts at third base.
MLBbleachernation.com

Pirates Claim Ildemaro Vargas Off of Waivers from the Cubs

Ildemaro Vargas is just one of those guys who is desirable to have in your organization, but can’t quite stick on a 40-man. Thus, the waiver wire dance, and today it wound up seeing him claimed from the Cubs by the Pirates. Vargas, 29, has generally raked at Triple-A, can...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cubs place OF Ian Happ on 10-day IL

The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Ian Happ (left rib contusion) on the 10-day injured list before Friday's game at Wrigley Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Happ and infielder Nico Hoerner collided during the eighth inning on Sunday in the Cubs' loss at Cincinnati, with Hoerner placed on the IL later that day with a left forearm strain.
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Cubs' Ian Happ optimistic about returning to action soon

(670 The Score) Cubs outfielder Ian Happ is hopeful to return to game action this weekend after suffering a rib injury in a collision with infielder Nico Hoerner in Chicago’s loss at Cincinnati last Sunday. Happ exited after that collision in the eighth inning and hasn’t played since, but the...
MLBFOX Sports

Diamondbacks look to end 3-game slide against Nationals

Washington Nationals (15-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-22, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (2-2, 4.26 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver (2-3, 5.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last...
MLBNWI.com

Bieber leads Indians past Cubs

CLEVELAND — Shane Bieber pitched out of some early trouble before extending his strikeout record and César Hernández hit a two-run homer, sending the Cleveland Indians to a 3-2 win over the Cubs on Tuesday night. Bieber (4-2) struck out eight and has now fanned at least that many in...
MLBkelo.com

Patrick Corbin pitches Nationals past Phillies

Patrick Corbin pitched seven strong innings and the Washington Nationals defeated the visiting Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 on Thursday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Kyle Schwarber and Josh Bell each hit two-run, first-inning homers for Washington, which had lost four straight and seven of its previous eight. Washington’s...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Ian Happ: Back in action

Happ (ribs) was activated off the injured list Saturday and will bat sixth and play center field against the Tigers. Happ will wind up missing slightly more than the minimum 10 days after suffering a left rib contusion in a collision with teammate Nico Hoerner in early May. He'd struggled at the plate prior to the injury, hitting just .167/.307/.250 in 26 games. Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment to clear a space on the active roster.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs Observations: Kyle Hendricks Pitches Deep, Ian Happ Is Back

Observations: Hendricks pitches deep, Happ’s bat is back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs beat the Tigers 5-1 Sunday, winning a road series for the first time this season. Here are 10 observations from the game:. Cubs outfielder Ian Happ showed his bat was back. Happ returned from...
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Happ Returns, But Pederson Leads Off

The Cubs are facing just one right-hander during their weekend trip to Detroit, and he’s a familiar one: José Ureña. The hard-throwing 29-year-old sparked some excitement during his time in Miami (he was the opening day starter who gave up that first pitch homer to Ian Happ back in 2018 (yes, the one that sent me into the freezing cold lake)), but he’s since struggled, and was eventually DFA’d and acquired by the Tigers. HOWEVER, he’s had a stretch of dominance here lately and I wouldn’t take this matchup for granted. Here’s David Ross’ lineup for the second game of the series in Detroit.
MLBontapsportsnet.com

Cubs Send Ian Happ to 10-Day IL, Make Other Roster Moves

Ahead of the Cubs’ series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Chicago Cubs have placed outfielder Ian Happ on the 10-day IL. Per the official Cubs release, Happ is out with a left rib contusion. The contusion is likely a result of his collision with Nico Hoerner in the Cubs’ series finale with the Reds last Sunday.
MLBUSA Today

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Washington Nationals (16-20) travel to the Windy City Monday for a four-game set with the Chicago Cubs (19-20) at Wrigley Field. First pitch of the opening game is 7:40 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze BetMGM Sportsbook‘s lines around the Nationals vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions. Both teams...
MLBPosted by
WGAU

Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3

CHICAGO — (AP) — Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs heaped praise on Jon Lester and Kyle Schwarber in their return to Wrigley Field on Monday. They even shared some of their candy. That was about as far as they were willing to go when it came to their warm...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ 'good' after being activated from IL

The Chicago Cubs activated outfielder Ian Happ from the injured list after he missed time due to bruised ribs. "They're good," Happ said Saturday morning. "I feel great. It's not like anything I've ever had before. Working out the last three to four days, being able to throw, hit, run and do everything it takes to play in a major league baseball game."
MLBsemoball.com

Fedde's arm, Hernandez's HR push Nationals past D-backs 3-0

PHOENIX (AP) -- It seemed that Erick Fedde's spot in Washington's starting rotation was in jeopardy now that three-time All-Star Stephen Strasburg is close to his return from the injured list. After Sunday's brilliant performance, that might not be the case. Fedde threw seven scoreless innings, Yadiel Hernandez hit a...